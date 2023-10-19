Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Car Bike / BMW launches 7 Series 740d M Sport in India at 1.81 crore. Check details

BMW launches 7 Series 740d M Sport in India at 1.81 crore. Check details

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Oct 19, 2023 02:55 PM IST

As per HT Auto, the car will be available at BMW dealerships across the country from today itself.

BMW on Thursday launched the 7 Series 740d M Sport for the Indian market, and the car will be available at its dealerships across the country from today itself.

BMW 7 Series 740d M Sport (Image courtesy: BMW)

Alongside, the German auto giant also debuted the i7 M70 xDrive at 2.5 crore (ex-showroom). This too is immediately up for sale.

740d M Sport: Price

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

BMW has priced the model at 1.81 crore (ex-showroom). Also, as per HTAuto, the vehicle will come to India via the CBU (completely built-up) route; this means that it will come assembled from the manufacturer's home country, and will not be assembled locally in the destination country.

740d M Sport: Powertrain

The 7 Series 740d M Sport comes powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine that is mated to an automatic transmission, and is twin-turbocharged. The engine generates 282 bhp of maximum power, as well as a peak torque output of 650 Nm.

Also, the company claims that the car can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph, and has a top speed of 250 kmph.

740d M Sport: Features

There is a touchscreen infotainment system that can be used via both voice commands and gestures. Cruise control, attentiveness assistant, reversing assistant, and parking assistant professional (with remote parking via smartphone) are there as well.

740d M Sport: Interiors

The interior, meanwhile, is finished in ‘Merino’ leather, while, up-front, the kidney grille is illuminated with a gloss black surround. Wheels are 21-inch alloy units.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
bmw
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP