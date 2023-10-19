BMW launches 7 Series 740d M Sport in India at ₹1.81 crore. Check details
As per HT Auto, the car will be available at BMW dealerships across the country from today itself.
BMW on Thursday launched the 7 Series 740d M Sport for the Indian market, and the car will be available at its dealerships across the country from today itself.
Alongside, the German auto giant also debuted the i7 M70 xDrive at ₹2.5 crore (ex-showroom). This too is immediately up for sale.
740d M Sport: Price
BMW has priced the model at ₹1.81 crore (ex-showroom). Also, as per HTAuto, the vehicle will come to India via the CBU (completely built-up) route; this means that it will come assembled from the manufacturer's home country, and will not be assembled locally in the destination country.
740d M Sport: Powertrain
The 7 Series 740d M Sport comes powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine that is mated to an automatic transmission, and is twin-turbocharged. The engine generates 282 bhp of maximum power, as well as a peak torque output of 650 Nm.
Also, the company claims that the car can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph, and has a top speed of 250 kmph.
740d M Sport: Features
There is a touchscreen infotainment system that can be used via both voice commands and gestures. Cruise control, attentiveness assistant, reversing assistant, and parking assistant professional (with remote parking via smartphone) are there as well.
740d M Sport: Interiors
The interior, meanwhile, is finished in ‘Merino’ leather, while, up-front, the kidney grille is illuminated with a gloss black surround. Wheels are 21-inch alloy units.