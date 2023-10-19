BMW launches 7 Series 740d M Sport in India at 1.81 crore. Check details

BMW on Thursday launched the 7 Series 740d M Sport for the Indian market, and the car will be available at its dealerships across the country from today itself. BMW 7 Series 740d M Sport (Image courtesy: BMW)

Alongside, the German auto giant also debuted the i7 M70 xDrive at ₹2.5 crore (ex-showroom). This too is immediately up for sale.

740d M Sport: Price

BMW has priced the model at ₹1.81 crore (ex-showroom). Also, as per HTAuto, the vehicle will come to India via the CBU (completely built-up) route; this means that it will come assembled from the manufacturer's home country, and will not be assembled locally in the destination country.

740d M Sport: Powertrain

The 7 Series 740d M Sport comes powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine that is mated to an automatic transmission, and is twin-turbocharged. The engine generates 282 bhp of maximum power, as well as a peak torque output of 650 Nm.

Also, the company claims that the car can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph, and has a top speed of 250 kmph.

740d M Sport: Features

There is a touchscreen infotainment system that can be used via both voice commands and gestures. Cruise control, attentiveness assistant, reversing assistant, and parking assistant professional (with remote parking via smartphone) are there as well.

740d M Sport: Interiors

The interior, meanwhile, is finished in ‘Merino’ leather, while, up-front, the kidney grille is illuminated with a gloss black surround. Wheels are 21-inch alloy units.

