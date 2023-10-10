BMW MINI launches Shadow Edition in India at 49 lakh, only 24 units to be sold

BMW-owned British automotive brand MINI on Tuesday launched the MINI Shadow Edition in India at ₹49 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is a limited edition – only 24 units will be sold – and will be manufactured locally, at BMW's factory in Chennai.

BMW MINI Countryman Shadow Edition (Image courtesy: BMW)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The MINI Shadow Edition is an edgier and elusive version of the iconic MINI. Inspired by the alluring play of light and shadow of urban nightlife, the MINI is perfect for the unconventional, who like to stand out from the crowd and make a bold statement,” a BMW press release quoted Vikram Pawah, the German auto giant's Group President in India, as saying.

Bookings for the car can be made on shop.mini.in. You also get to track your order.

Exterior and interior

The MINI Shadow Edition comes in an all-black body paint with melting silver roof and mirror caps. The interior, on the other hand, comes with the MINI Yours Interior Style Shaded Silver and Leather Chester Malt Brown upholstery.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The cabin also features the MINI Excitement Pack, which has LED interior and ambient lighting to illuminate the cockpit with selectable colours; the pack also has a projection of the ‘MINI’ logo from the exterior mirror on the driver's side when opening and closing the car door.

Features

The car is equipped with premium features such as the Harman Kardon Hi-Fi Speaker System, Panorama Glass Sunroof, MINI Wired Package (including a Navigation System with Touch Controller, as well as Bluetooth mobile connectivity) etc.

Passenger safety

For this, the model is equipped with cutting-edge safety technology, provided by equipment such as 3-point seat belts, front and passenger airbags, brake assist, crash sensor, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), cornering brake control, emergency spare wheel, run-flat indicator, and more.

Powertrain

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is powered by a 2.4-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine with TwinPower turbo technology; the unit generates maximum power output of 178 hp and peak torque of 280 Nm. Also, with a top speed of 225 km/hr, it can sprint from 0 to 100 km/hr in just 7.5 seconds.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail