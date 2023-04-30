Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Car Bike / BMW revises 6 Series GT lineup for India. Details here

BMW revises 6 Series GT lineup for India. Details here

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 30, 2023 01:27 PM IST

As part of the move, the cars under the lineup have also been updated to meet the latest BS6 Phase 2 emission regulations.

BMW has revised its 6 Series GT lineup for India, doing so after earlier making changes to the BMW X3 and BMW 5 lineup of cars in the country. According to HT Auto, the German auto giant has discontinued 6 Series GT's 620 Luxury Line, 630i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition, and the 630d M Sport variants.

A dealer carries BMW's promotional cushions at a dealer shop in Beijing, China, September 11, 2015. (REUTERS/Used only for representation)

This, therefore, means only two variants of the model continue to be on sale in the world's fifth-largest economy: the 630i M Sport and 620d M Sport. Also, the former is now costlier by 2 lakh, and can be purchased for 71.90 lakh (ex-showroom), while the latter's pricing remains unchanged at 73.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Additionally, the variants will now also meet the latest BS6 Phase 2 emission regulations.

Powertrain

The petrol versions are powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine; a 2.0-litre twin-turbo oil burner is also there. These can churn out maximum power output and peak torque of 255 bhp and 400 Nm (turbocharge), and 188 bhp and 400 Nm (oil burner), respectively.

An 8-speed automatic transmission, offered with both engines, sends power to the rear wheels.

Features

These come loaded with features such as cruise control without braking, ambient lighting, 4-zone climate control, reclining rear seats, panoramic glass-roof, Sensatec leather upholstery, electrically adjustable front seats, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (both wireless), Harmon Kardon sound system, Matrix LED headlamps, active rear spoiler, frameless windows, rear entertainment screens, park assist etc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
bmw
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP