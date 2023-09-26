BMW to launch iX1 electric SUV in India on September 28

BMW has notified September 28 as the launch date of its iX1 electric SUV in India. The iX1 will be BMW's fourth electric offering in the country, the others being i4 and i7 (both sedans) and iX (an SUV).

BMW IX1 e-SUV (Image courtesy: BMW)

“Can you sense the pulse rising? The first fully-electric BMW iX1. 28th September. Stay tuned,” the German auto giant said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

Price

The electric vehicle (EV) is expected to get a price tag of around ₹70 lakh (ex-showroom), said HT Auto, also stating that the model will take on the C40 Recharge (Volvo), EV6 (Kia) and more, in the luxury EV segment.

Powertrain

The iX1 will be offered as a single XDrive 30 variant. A dual electric motor setup, with 313 hp of maximum power and 494 Nm peak torque, will power the e-SUV, which has a top speed of 180 kmph and, as per the company, can go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 5.6 seconds.

Battery

The battery pack will be a 64.7 kWh lithium-ion unit, giving the car a range of up to 438 kms on a single charge. An 11 kW 3-phase on-board charger will charge the battery pack.

Additionally, there will also be support for fast-charging of up to 130 kW, which can help the model recharge from 10% to 80% in only 30 minutes.

Features

Here, the manufacturer has given features such as a dashboard dominated by a 10.7-inch curved screen with touch function; a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, voice control, etc.

