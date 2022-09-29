Bolero most sold car of Mahindra in August: Report

Mahindra's most popular sport utility vehicle (SUV) Bolero emerged as the most sold car of the automobile giant in August. Mahindra has released its sales breakup for last month.

According to the breakup data, Bolero emerged as the best-selling SUV and registered a yearly growth of 156.25%. In August, 8,246 units of the SUV were sold as compared to 5,028 units in the same month last year.

With this hike, Bolero surpassed other Mahindra SUVs including Scorpio, XUV700, XUV300, Thar, Marazzo, Alturas and KUV100 in terms of sales, a report by HT's sister publication Live Hindustan said on Thursday.

Recently, Mahindra hiked the price of Bolero by ₹22,000.

With the hike, prices of B4 and B6 variants of the SUV went up by ₹20,701 and ₹22,000 respectively. The prices of Bolero N4, N10 and N10(O) increased by ₹18,800, ₹21,007 and ₹20,502.

Though Bolero was the most sold car in August, Mahindra Scorpio topped in terms of yearly growth. With the launch of its new model, Scorpio got an annual growth of 170.76%, the Livehindustan report on Thursday added.

As many as 2,606 units of Scorpio were sold in August 2021, which increased to 7,056 units in August this year.

