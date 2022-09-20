Home / Car Bike / Mahindra hikes prices of flagship SUV Bolero by 22,000: Report

Mahindra hikes prices of flagship SUV Bolero by 22,000: Report

Published on Sep 20, 2022 04:39 PM IST

According to report, the prices of Bolero B4 and B6 variants have gone up by ₹20,701 and ₹22,000 respectively. On the other hand, the prices of Mahindra Bolero N4, N10 and N10(O) have been increased by ₹18,800, ₹21,007 and ₹20,502 respectively.

The Mahindra Bolero SUV has a 1.5 litre diesel engine which generates power of 75 bhp and torque of 210 Nm
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Automobile giant Mahindra & Mahindra has hiked the price of its most popular sports utility vehicle (SUV). The prices of flagship SUV Bolero have been increased by up to 22,000, Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan reported.

This SUV has now been redesigned with new twin peaks logo front grill, new wheel hub caps, new tailgate and new steering wheel. After hike, the cost of Mahindra Bolero Neo range is between 9.48 lakh-11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mahindra Bolero SUV has a 1.5 litre diesel engine which generates power of 75 bhp and torque of 210 Nm. The powertrain has been attached with a five-speed manual gearbox. On the other hand, Mahindra Bolero Neo has a 1.5 litre diesel motor, which generates power of 100 bhp and peak torque of 240 NM. It's engine is also attacked with a five-speed manual gearbox, the Live Hindustan report stated.

Recently, Mahindra had increased the prices of XUV 700 and Thar by 37,000 and 28,000 respectively. The prices of petrol variant for XUV700 have been increased by 22,000-35,000 while the price hike for diesel variant is between 20,000 and 37,000. This is the third price hike for both the SUVs this year. The price rise has been attributed to the rise in demand and the increasing production cost.

The company has also made its foray into the electric vehicle segment with XUV400 EV. It will be introduced in the market in 2023. Mahindra XUV400 EV will compete against Tata Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max.

