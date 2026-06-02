Buying a Hyundai Grand i10 Nios? Key genuine accessories to explore

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is an entry-level hatchback and the most affordable Hyundai car in India. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is a highly practical, feature-packed family hatchback designed primarily for commuting in and around the city. The hatchback is known for its smooth refinement and premium cabin layout. It comes priced between ₹5.60 lakh and ₹7.77 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. In the Indian passenger vehicle market, the Grand i10 Nios competes with rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Tata Tiago. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is the entry-level hatchback of the South Korean auto giant in India, which can be accessorised with a plethora of genuine accessories.

While the hatchbacks have been witnessing a gradual decline in sales numbers in India, owing to the tax rate cut announced during the festive season last year, sales figures in the segment improved. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios too witnessed a sales revamp.

If you are planning to buy the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and wondering about the possible genuine accessories to buy, here is a quick explainer.