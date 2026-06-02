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    Buying a Hyundai Grand i10 Nios? Key genuine accessories to explore

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is the entry-level hatchback of the South Korean auto giant in India, which can be accessorised with a plethora of genuine accessories.

    Updated on: Jun 02, 2026 1:43 PM IST
    By Mainak Das
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    The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is an entry-level hatchback and the most affordable Hyundai car in India. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is a highly practical, feature-packed family hatchback designed primarily for commuting in and around the city. The hatchback is known for its smooth refinement and premium cabin layout. It comes priced between 5.60 lakh and 7.77 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. In the Indian passenger vehicle market, the Grand i10 Nios competes with rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Tata Tiago.

    The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is the entry-level hatchback of the South Korean auto giant in India, which can be accessorised with a plethora of genuine accessories.
    The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is the entry-level hatchback of the South Korean auto giant in India, which can be accessorised with a plethora of genuine accessories.

    While the hatchbacks have been witnessing a gradual decline in sales numbers in India, owing to the tax rate cut announced during the festive season last year, sales figures in the segment improved. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios too witnessed a sales revamp.

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    If you are planning to buy the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and wondering about the possible genuine accessories to buy, here is a quick explainer.

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Key genuine accessories to buy

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Genuine accessories
    ORVM cover garnish
    Rear reflector garnish
    Window side beading
    Door handle chrome
    Rear reflector garnish
    Headlamp garnish
    ORVM garnish
    Tail lamp garnish
    Grille insert garnish
    Rear boot garnish
    Door visor
    Body side moulding - Chrome
    Body side moulding - Matte Black
    Decals
    Door sill guard
    Side skirt
    Front skid plate
    Rear spoiler
    Steering wheel cover
    Cushion
    Headrest cushion
    All-weather mat
    Dual-layer mat
    3D mat
    Carpet mat
    Full floor mat
    Mud flap
    Body cover
    Seat cover
    Key cover
    MH7 dashcam
    Blaupunkt 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system
    Blaupunkt Bluetooth audio system
    Blupunkt 6.75-inch touchscreen with rear cam connectivity
    Sony 6.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system
    Sony 6.95-inch touchscreen infotainment system
    Sony stereo player
    Sony double-din stereo player
    Speakers
    Blupunkt amplifier
    Sony amplifier
    Reverse camera

    The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios can be accessorised with a wide range of genuine accessories that are on offer from the South Korean auto giant. These accessories can be purchased online from the company's dedicated channel or offline from the authorised dealerships. Some of these accessories are meant to enhance the visual appeal of the hatchback, while some are meant to enhance the interior comfort and convenience. Some accessories are set to increase the functionality of the car and add an additional safety layer.

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