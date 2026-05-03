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Buying the Tata Sierra SUV? Here's your complete EMI guide

If you are planning to buy the top-end trim of the Tata Sierra and are wondering about the monthly EMI amount, here is a complete EMI guide for you.

Published on: May 03, 2026 06:07 am IST
By Mainak Das

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Tata Sierra is one of the most hyped cars launched in India in the recent past. It marked the comeback of one of the most iconic nomenclatures in the Indian passenger vehicle market, after decades of hiatus. The new generation Tata Sierra comes wearing a design language that blends the iconic styling elements with modern features. Priced between 11.49 lakh and 21.29 lakh (ex-showroom), the Sierra is available in three engine choices: 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel. Transmission options include both manual and automatic gearbox choices.

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If you are planning to buy the top-end trim of the Tata Sierra and are wondering about the monthly EMI amount, here is a complete EMI guide for you.

The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine variant of the SUV is priced between 11.49 lakh and 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the turbo-petrol engine-powered variant of Sierra is priced between 17.99 lakh and 20.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The diesel variants, on the other hand, come priced between 12.99 lakh and 21.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

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If you are planning to buy the top-end trim of the Tata Sierra and wondering about the monthly EMI amount, here is a complete EMI guide for you to understand how much money you need to pay every month.

Tata Sierra: Monthly EMI calculation

For this EMI calculation, we have taken the variant Accomplished+ 1.5-litre diesel AT, which is the top-end variant of the entire Tata Sierra portfolio. It is priced at 21.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The loan amount for the EMI calculation was considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price of the model, while the rate of interest considered was 9.5%. The repayment tenure was considered as 36 months, 48 months, and 60 months.

VariantPrice (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
Accomplished + 1.5L Diesel AT 21.29 lakh 21.29 lakh9.5%36 months 68,198 326,133
48 months 53,487 438,384
60 months 44,713 553,778
 
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