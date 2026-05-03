Buying the Tata Sierra SUV? Here's your complete EMI guide

Tata Sierra is one of the most hyped cars launched in India in the recent past. It marked the comeback of one of the most iconic nomenclatures in the Indian passenger vehicle market, after decades of hiatus. The new generation Tata Sierra comes wearing a design language that blends the iconic styling elements with modern features. Priced between ₹11.49 lakh and ₹21.29 lakh (ex-showroom), the Sierra is available in three engine choices: 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel. Transmission options include both manual and automatic gearbox choices.

Personalised Offers on MG Hector Check Offers If you are planning to buy the top-end trim of the Tata Sierra and are wondering about the monthly EMI amount, here is a complete EMI guide for you.

The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine variant of the SUV is priced between ₹11.49 lakh and ₹17.99 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the turbo-petrol engine-powered variant of Sierra is priced between ₹17.99 lakh and ₹20.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The diesel variants, on the other hand, come priced between ₹12.99 lakh and ₹21.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

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If you are planning to buy the top-end trim of the Tata Sierra and wondering about the monthly EMI amount, here is a complete EMI guide for you to understand how much money you need to pay every month.

Tata Sierra: Monthly EMI calculation

For this EMI calculation, we have taken the variant Accomplished+ 1.5-litre diesel AT, which is the top-end variant of the entire Tata Sierra portfolio. It is priced at ₹21.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The loan amount for the EMI calculation was considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price of the model, while the rate of interest considered was 9.5%. The repayment tenure was considered as 36 months, 48 months, and 60 months.

Variant Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest Accomplished + 1.5L Diesel AT ₹ 21.29 lakh ₹ 21.29 lakh 9.5% 36 months ₹ 68,198 ₹ 326,133 48 months ₹ 53,487 ₹ 438,384 60 months ₹ 44,713 ₹ 553,778

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{{^usCountry}} According to this calculation, for a 12-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI will be ₹68,198, which will be reduced to ₹53,487 in the case of a 48-month repayment tenure. If you opt for a 60-month repayment tenure, the amount will be reduced to ₹44,713. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to this calculation, for a 12-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI will be ₹68,198, which will be reduced to ₹53,487 in the case of a 48-month repayment tenure. If you opt for a 60-month repayment tenure, the amount will be reduced to ₹44,713. {{/usCountry}}

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