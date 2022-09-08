BYD to launch Atto 3 electric car in India on October 11: Reports

China's Build Your Dreams (BYD), a new entrant in the electric vehicle (EV) space, will launch its new electric car, Atto 3, in India on October 11, reports have emerged. This follows previous reports that said that the car will be unveiled in the country in the October-December quarter, though there was no mention of a specific date.

Atto 3 launch in India

According to fresh reports, Atto 3, after its introduction, will join the ₹25 lakh-35 lakh EV SUV segment in India, and will rival models such as MG's ZS electric car and the Hyundai Kona Electric.

Landmark Cars, one of India's leading automobile dealership chains, has started opening BYD's outlets in the country, with the first such facility currently in operation at Okhla, in New Delhi. Landmark also plans to open showrooms in Noida, Mumbai and Thane.

Atto 3 will be the Chinese vehicle maker's second entrant in the passenger vehicle segment in the world's fifth-largest economy. The first, the e6 multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) was launched here in November 2021 at a starting price of ₹29.6 lakh (ex-showroom).

Atto 3 already being sold in…

The electric car is already being sold in countries such as Australia, New Zealand and Singapore. In August, it was introduced in Cambodia.

