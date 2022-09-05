China's BYD to unveil its Atto 3 electric car in India in October-December: Report

Chinese carmaker Build Your Dreams (BYD) is all set to unveil an electric vehicle (EV) for the Indian market in October-December quarter, and will then display the car during the Auto Expo in Delhi in January 2023, according to a report. Whenever it is launched, the EV, called Atto 3, will be the company's latest offering in India, after November 2021's multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), called the e6.

Atto 3 is already being sold in countries like Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, all of which follow the right-hand-driving rule (left hand in India). Here are a few things to know about this electric car, as mentioned in the report:

(1.) Atto 3 is built on the E3 platform, and is nearly 4.5 metres long. In India, it will be assembled through a a semi-knocked down or SKD route (in a typical SKD vehicle, the gearbox either assembled to the chassis or to the engine).

(2.) Just like the e6, Atto 3 will be manufactured from BYD's factory in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur, near the state's capital city, Chennai.

(3.) The car's sales will begin early next year, Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, the company's senior VP in India said.

(4.) Gopalakrishnan further said that within a year of the launch, the electric vehicle's network would be expand to the top 25 cities in the country.

(5.) According to the report, Atto 3's starting price is expected to be around ₹30 lakh.

