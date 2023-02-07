Centre rolls out E20 Petrol in select cities; What is Ethanol blending?

The Narendra Modi government rolled out Petrol mixed with 20 per cent ethanol at 84 petrol pumps in 11 states and union territories on Monday as part of a programme to raise the use of biofuels to reduce emissions and reliance on imports. ALSO READ: India Energy Week 2023: ‘No better place than India to invest,’ tells PM Modi

"We have increased ethanol blending in petrol from 1.5 per cent (in 2014) to 10 per cent and are now progressing towards 20 per cent blending," PM Modi said as he launched it two months ahead of the planned rollout in April, at the India Energy Week (IEW) 2023 in Bengaluru.

The fuel we use now is E10 which means 10 per cent ethanol blended with 90 per cent petrol. For E20, 15 cities will be covered in the initial phase, and over the following two years, coverage will be extended nationwide.

What is Ethanol Blended Petrol?

Ethanol, often known as ethyl alcohol or alcohol, is a type of biofuel with the molecular formula C2H5OH. It is produced naturally through sugar fermentation. It is mostly produced in India during the sugarcane extraction process. However, it can also be produced using other organic material, such as grains of food. ALSO READ: Explained: What is ethanol blending and why is it important?

In order to limit the consumption of fossil fuels, Modi government has started the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme.

What is the benefit of blending Ethanol in Petrol?

E20 fuel has been shown to result in larger reductions in carbon monoxide emissions, which are 50% lower in two-wheelers and 30% lower in four-wheelers, because ethanol promotes full combustion. Research points a 20% reduction in hydrocarbon emissions, but there is no discernible trend in nitrous oxide emissions because it depended on the type of vehicle/engine and the circumstances under which it was operating.

In last eight years, the 10 per cent ethanol blending has saved India up to ₹53,894 crore in foreign exchange outgo while also benefiting farmers, who earned ₹49,078 crore. It resulted in a reduction of 318 lakh tonnes of CO2 emissions, PTI reported.

