Centre to replace toll plaza, FASTags for toll collection on highways?

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways is considering to advance toll collection by replacing toll plaza and FASTag on the highway. A new system for toll deduction based on camera reading is being examined.

According to the plan, as reported by HT Auto, Automatic Number Plate Reader (ANPR) is going to be implemented in place of the toll plaza across the country. The number plates of the vehicles will be scanned through this system and after that, the toll will be deducted directly from the bank account. For this, the number plates of the vehicles will also be modified.

Currently, as an improved system, FASTag is being used in India for toll collection. However, still traffic congestion remains a challenge for smooth travel on highways..

Vehicle number plates will be made compatible

For this, the number plates of the vehicles will also be changed. Toll tax will be deducted directly from the bank account after information is obtained by scanning the updated number plate.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) claims that after the installation of this new system, there will be a relief from the congestion at the toll plaza.

Challenges in implementation

1. When the number plate contains letters/symbols apart from the nine-digit registration number, then it becomes tough for the camera to read correctly, the report states.

Although as per the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Act 1989 nothing except the registration number of the vehicle should be displayed on the number plates of the vehicles and those violating this rule are liable to face punishment, still it is a prevalent practice.

2. The report also adds soiled or hidden number plates pose problems for ANPR cameras in reading number plates properly.

