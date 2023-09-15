Citroen launches C3 Aircross in India at 9.99 lakh, deliveries from October 15

French automaker Citroen on Thursday announced an introductory price for its C3 Aircross SUV in India, and opened pre-bookings for the car. Deliveries of Citroen's third offering for the country – the first two are C3 and E-C3 hatchbacks – will commence from October 15, the company added. The Citroen C3 Aircross.

The manufacturer further noted that the upcoming compact SUV features 90% localisation.

Price and variant

It will come as a single variant and with five and seven-seater configurations. The introductory price is ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Buyers must, however, note that ‘introductory rate’ means that the vehicle could become costlier in the future.

Where to book?

Customers can place pre-orders on the official website or at the La Maison showrooms across the country. It will be available in total 10 colours.

Features

The model will have features such as a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), digital instrument console, electrically adjustable outside rear view mirrors (OVRMs), rear wiper with washer, reverse parking sensors, roof-mounted air-con vents (for second and third rows), rear defogger, etc.

Powertrain

Both five and seven-seater versions will be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that is paired only with a six-speed manual gearbox for now. The engine generates 108 bhp and 190 Nm of maximum power and peak torque, respectively.

Rivals

In its compact SUV segment, the Citroen C3 will have competitors such as Creta (Hyundai), Elevate (Honda), Grand Vitara (Maruti Suzuki), Kushaq (Skoda), Taigun (Volkswagen) and Urban Cruiser Hyryder (Toyota).

