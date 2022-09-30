Citroen unveils Oli, its all-electric concept car: All you need to know

French auto giant Citroen has unveiled its new all-electric concept car, called the Oli. The car, which was launched on Thursday, has been described by the company as a ‘multi-purpose’ and ‘versatile’ vehicle, and is built on Citroen Ami, a 100 per cent electric mobility solution.

Here are some key features of this electric vehicle (EV):

(1.) An electric version of Citroen's premium hatchback C3, it is made up of recycled and recyclable materials. It comes with reduced weight and complexity.

(2.) Oli weighs 1,000 kg and, as per Citroen, go up to 400km on a single charge. It has a top speed of 110km/h for maximum efficiency; it's battery gets charged from 23% to 80% in around 23 minutes.

(3.) In terms of aesthetics, the model features identical front doors, bumpers and protective elements, flat panels and glass, and low-weight materials.

(4.) Oli has unique steel/aluminium hybrid wheels, which have ‘sustainable and intelligent’ Goodyear Eagle CEO concept tyres.

(5.) Its interiors, on the other hand, are spacious, and with ‘Smartband’ HMI projector and ‘bring your own device’ infotainment system.

