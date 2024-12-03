Considering Skoda Kylaq? Here's a detailed feature guide for every variant

The Skoda Kylaq became the latest entrant into the sub compact SUV segment. Now the sub compact SUV segment is fiercely competitive with multiple options. In view of this, Skoda has taken an aggressive approach with the Kylaq. With a starting price of ₹7.89 lakh, ex-showroom, the Skoda Kylaq is only ₹10,000 pricier than the Mahindra XUV 3XO which is one of the most affordable options in the segment. The Skoda Kylaq gets a starting price of ₹ 7.89 lakh, ex-showroom and is available across four trim levels- Classic, Signature, Signature Plus and Prestige

Besides the XUV 3XO, the Skoda Kylaq rivals the likes of the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon and others. The Kylaq is being offered across four trim levels, Classic, Signature, Signature Plus and Prestige. Interestingly, unlike other India 2.0 models from Skoda, the Kylaq only gets one engine option.

The Kylaq is powered by the 1.0 litre three cylinder TSI petrol unit which also powers the Skoda Kushaq. The 1.0 litre petrol engine in the Kylaq produces 114 bhp of peak power and 178 Nm of maximum torque. Here’s what each of the variants of the Kylaq offer.

Skoda Kylaq: Classic

To keep an aggressive package, Skoda Kylaq’s base variant, the Classic trim level, gets a healthy list of features. It gets LED headlamps along with LED DRLs upfront, while at the side, it gets 16 inch steel wheels with plastic covers along with body coloured ORVMs. Meanwhile, the cabin gets manual air conditioning, rear AC vents, analogue dials with a digital multi-information display (MID) and a front centre armrest.

Additionally, the Kylaq Classic also features power windows for all four windows, central locking, auto engine start-stop function, tilt-adjustable steering, powered wing mirrors, fabric seats and a 12V charging socket in the front. However, the base variant does not get any infotainment system.

In terms of safety features, the Skoda Kylaq Classic gets six airbags, ISOFIX anchors, three-point seat belts, adjustable headrests for all passengers and traction control. Additionally, the base Classic trim level of the Kylaq is only available with a manual transmission.

Skoda Kylaq: Signature

Moving up the trim ladder, the Skoda Kylaq Signature adds quite a bit over the Classic trim level when it comes to features. To begin with, the second to base variant of the Kylaq gets 16 inch alloy wheels instead of the steel rims. Meanwhile, the cabin sees the addition of a 5-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a dual tone black and grey finish. It further gets TPMS, rear defogger, chrome accents, front AC vents with USB Type-C ports, steering-mounted controls, a rear parcel shelf, and two tweeters. The AC vents in the Signature variant come with chrome detailing.

Additionally, the Signature variant comes with an automatic transmission option as well. The ex-showroom prices for the manual variant begin at ₹9.59 lakh while that of the automatic transmission model starts at ₹10.59 lakh.

Skoda Kylaq: Signature Plus

The Signature Plus adds on a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear center armrest, digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, and power-folding side mirrors. Other features include cruise control, decorative dashboard inserts, paddle shifters and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with chrome accents.

The Signature Plus model has a starting price at ₹11.40 lakh for the manual transmission option, while the automatic transmission option is priced at ₹12.40 lakh ex-showroom.

Skoda Kylaq: Prestige

The Prestige variant sits at the top of the range and boasts larger 17-inch alloy wheels along with a range of premium features. These include an auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM), a rear wiper, ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof, leatherette upholstery, and power-adjustable front seats. Pricing for the Prestige variant starts at ₹13.35 lakh, ex-showroom and goes up to ₹14.40 lakh.