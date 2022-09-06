Cyrus Mistry accident: 3 important safety lessons to remember in car

Former Tata Sons chairperson and business tycoon Cyrus Mistry died in a road accident on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway on Sunday. According to the police, the accident took place at 3.30 pm when the Mercedes he was travelling in swerved left and crashed into a concrete barricading wall. The crash was so intense that the front of the car was completely destroyed. Mistry and fellow passenger Jehangir Pandole, both of whom were sitting in the back, died on the spot.



Mistry's tragic death has triggered fresh debate over road safety. The Mercedes car he was travelling in had seven airbags and had received a 5-star safety rating. It is said that three major mistakes proved fatal. Renowned auto expert Amit Khare in an interview to Hindustan Times sister publication Live Hindustan highlighted three points which must be kept in mind while travelling in a car.



Here are three important points you must keep in mind while travelling in a car.



1. According to police, Cyrus Mistry was not wearing a seat belt. According to rules, passengers sitting in the back seat should wear seat belts. Had he worn a seat belt, the situation would be different. Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari said people think back-seaters don't need seat belts. “It is the problem. I don't want to make any comments on any accident. But both front-seaters and back-seaters need to wear seat belts,” he said at an event. A latest survey by the World Health Organisation revealed that a majority of respondents were aware about the presence of rear seat belts in the vehicles, but only seven per cent of them used it.



2. According to reports, Mistry's Mercedes GLC 200D SUV was overspeeding on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. It had covered a distance of 20 kilometres in just nine minutes, which means the car's speed was roughly at 150 kilometres per hour. According to rules, the speed limit for cars on the highway is set at 100 kilometres per hour.



3. Cyrus Mistry was not wearing a seat belt at the time of accident. According to the expert, his seating position in the car might not have been proper. After wearing a seat belt, the comfort level of a passenger decreases.

