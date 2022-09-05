After Cyrus Mistry's death in car accident, Delhi Police issues advisory
Cyrus Mistry, 54, died in a car crash on Sunday on his way to Mumbai from Gujarat's Udwada. He was travelling in a car with Darius Pandole, a former independent director in the Tata Group, his wife Dr Anahita Pandole and brother Jehangir Pandole.
A day after Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry died in a vehicle accident, the Delhi Police took to Twitter to caution citizens, not to over-speed and to always wear seat belts. The police also shared a visual on how to be safe in the case of a car accident, asking drivers and passengers to buckle up and activate airbags in an emergency. "Don't go fast. Fasten your seat belt. Doesn't matter where you are sitting, front seats or back seats. Wear seat belts. Buckle up every single time!" the Delhi Police tweeted with the hashtag Road Safety and Delhi Police Cares.
Also Read | Cyrus Mistry death: Here’s a list of other high-profile accidents
Mistry, 54, died in a car crash on Sunday on his way to Mumbai from Gujarat's Udwada. He was travelling in a car with Darius Pandole, a former independent director in the Tata Group, his wife Dr Anahita Pandole and brother Jehangir Pandole.
Video | Cyrus Mistry's death: Here's what may have happened
A preliminary police probe found that the luxury car in which Mistry was travelling, which hit a divider killing Mistry and Jehangir Pandole, was overspeeding and both of them sitting in the rear seats were not wearing seat belts.
The Mercedes car covered a distance of 20 km in just nine minutes after crossing the Charoti check post in Maharashtra's Palghar district, 120 km away from Mumbai, the official said on Sunday night.
Cyrus's last rites will be performed on Tuesday at 10am at Worli crematorium in Mumbai.
-
40-year-old man killed over a plate of momos in Delhi
A 40-year-old man was murdered an 18-year-old boy who lives in the same neighbourhood of Mohan Garden in west Delhi on Saturday night after a brief scuffle which began after a plate of momos that the latter was eating fell down when the former brushed past him near a local kiosk, police said on Sunday. His ailing parents live in their native village. Jitender used to work as a local building contractor.
-
Plan to revive Delhi’s Najafgarh Jheel, protect biodiversity around it
The Delhi State Wetland Authority has prepared a detailed action plan to protect and rejuvenate Najafgarh Jheel, with departments under the Delhi governments having already issued instructions to begin work on the ground to transform the lake over the next one to two years, officials aware of the matter said. The revamp bid is part of the Environment Management Plan which had been prepared by the Delhi government following directions of the National Green Tribunal.
-
Delhi govt to rope in students as advisors in 20 schools
Students showing strong interest in school activities will be inducted into a Students Advisory Board in Delhi's government schools to improve their leadership and project management skills, the directorate of education has decided. “SAB will contribute towards developing a sense of ownership in the students by designing, managing and executing various school activities,” it said. Members of SAB will be assisted by two teacher coordinators nominated by the head of the school.
-
Six persons die in separate road accidents in J&K’s Bhaderwah; two injured
Six persons including a couple and a mother-son duo were killed while two others were injured in two separate road accidents in Bhaderwah town of Doda district on Monday, said officials. Doda SSP, Abdul Qayoom said a car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Galgander Pul Doda causing death of four passengers while another person was injured. The injured person was identified as Naseeb Singh.
-
Day after swing crash at carnival in Mohali, FIR filed against organisers
A day after 10 persons, including five children, were critically injured after a joyride (drop tower) came crashing down during a carnival at the Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, an FIR was registered against the organisers on Monday. The fete, London Bridge, was supposed to end on August 31, but was extended till September 11. The injured were admitted to the civil hospital in Phase-6 and Fortis Hospital, Mohali.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics