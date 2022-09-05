After Cyrus Mistry's death in car accident, Delhi Police issues advisory

A day after Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry died in a vehicle accident, the Delhi Police took to Twitter to caution citizens, not to over-speed and to always wear seat belts. The police also shared a visual on how to be safe in the case of a car accident, asking drivers and passengers to buckle up and activate airbags in an emergency. "Don't go fast. Fasten your seat belt. Doesn't matter where you are sitting, front seats or back seats. Wear seat belts. Buckle up every single time!" the Delhi Police tweeted with the hashtag Road Safety and Delhi Police Cares.

Don?t go fast. Fasten your seatbelt.

Doesn't matter where you are sitting, front seats or back seats.

Wear seatbelts.

Buckle up every single time!#RoadSafety#DelhiPoliceCares pic.twitter.com/zQMUORyDhq — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) September 5, 2022

Also Read | Cyrus Mistry death: Here’s a list of other high-profile accidents

Mistry, 54, died in a car crash on Sunday on his way to Mumbai from Gujarat's Udwada. He was travelling in a car with Darius Pandole, a former independent director in the Tata Group, his wife Dr Anahita Pandole and brother Jehangir Pandole.

Video | Cyrus Mistry's death: Here's what may have happened

A preliminary police probe found that the luxury car in which Mistry was travelling, which hit a divider killing Mistry and Jehangir Pandole, was overspeeding and both of them sitting in the rear seats were not wearing seat belts.

The Mercedes car covered a distance of 20 km in just nine minutes after crossing the Charoti check post in Maharashtra's Palghar district, 120 km away from Mumbai, the official said on Sunday night.

Cyrus's last rites will be performed on Tuesday at 10am at Worli crematorium in Mumbai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON