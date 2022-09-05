Cyrus Mistry was not wearing seat belt; car covered 20km in 9 minutes: Police

A preliminary police probe found that the luxury car in which former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was travelling before it hit a divider killing Mistry and Jahangir Pandole was overspeeding and both of them sitting in the rear seats were not wearing seat belts. After crossing the Charoti check post in Palghar, the car covered 20km in just 9 minutes. Police said it went through the CCTV footage captured at the checkpoint around 2.21pm. The accident took place at around 2.30pm, when the Mercedes was on the bridge on the Surya river, which is 20km from the check post, police said, as quoted by PTI. An error of judgement by the driver, Anahita Pandole, has also been pointed out. Also Read: All you need to know about ex-Tata Sons chairman

Here are the latest findings of the investigation into the car accident which killed Cyrus Mistry

1. Doctor who attended to Cyrus Mistry and Jahangir Dinsha Pandole said Cyrus Mistry was brought dead but Jahangir Dinsha Pandol died during the transit.

2. Cyrus Mistry had a head injury and Jahangir Dinsha, Anahita Pandole's brother, had a left leg fracture and head injury.

3. Both of them – Cyrus and Jahangir – were at the backseats. Wearing a seat belt for the person in front-facing rear seats is a must according to the Motor Vehicles Act.

4. Anahita Pandole, a Mumbai-based gynaecologist, was driving the car. When she hit a road divider on the bridge on the Surya river, the car was overspeeding. An eye-witness said the car was trying to overtake another vehicle from the left side but lost control.

5. Anahita and her husband Darius -- the duo who were sitting in the front seats -- received serious injuries and are under treatment.

6. Anahita and Darirus are likely to be shifted to a Mumbai hospital today morning. They were taken to a private hospital in Vapi in Gujarat after the accident.

7. The airbags of the front seat are believed to have saved the driver and the front seat co-passenger.

8. Images of the Mercedes after the crash show that the rear side of the car was not mangled.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON