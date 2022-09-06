Mistry suffered multiple injuries to vital organs: Provisional autopsy

Mumbai : The provisional autopsy report of Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole stated that both suffered multiple injuries to their vital organs along with multiple fractures. A doctor attached to the postmortem centre at Sir JJ Hospital, Byculla, said Mistry also sustained severe head injuries. Their viscera samples have been sent to Kalina Forensic Laboratory.

Following the car accident at Palghar on September 4, bodies of both Mistry and Pandole reached Sir JJ Hospital by road at 12.05am for the autopsies, said hospital officials. According to a doctor at the hospital, the postmortems were conducted around 2.27am and the bodies were kept in the hospital morgue.

Mistry’s funeral will take place on Tuesday at 11am at the Worli crematorium. A condolence meeting – Uthamna -- in the memory of Jehangir Pandole will also be held the same day at 3.40pm, followed by the funeral at 5pm at Doongerwadi, Hodiwala Bungli.