Day before rate hike for e-scooters, check on-road prices for Ather's 450X in 10 cities | List
From June 1, a reduction in government subsidy for e-scooters will come into effect.
Wednesday is the last day to buy electric scooters at their current on-road prices. This is because from June 1, electric 2-wheelers will become costlier due to a pre-announced reduction in the government's subsidy for vehicles in this category that get registered on or after the said date.
The revised subsidy will be applicable to all e-scooters, including Bengaluru-based Ather Energy's 450X. From June 1, customers will have to pay up to ₹32,500 more to buy 450X.
Therefore, if you are planning to purchase this electric scooter at its current on-road price, you have only a few hours to do so. The vehicle comes in two variants: Standard and Pro Pack; with subsidy, the lowest cost for a Standard variant unit is ₹98,183, and for a Pro Pack one, ₹128,443.
Ather 450X: Current prices in 10 cities (without subsidy)
The on-road prices for both the trims in 10 major cities are mentioned in the list below (according to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan).
|City
|Standard variant
|Pro Pack variant
|Ahmedabad
|₹112,222
|₹142,587
|Bengaluru
|₹120,889
|₹151,253
|Chandigarh
|₹104,053
|₹134,418
|Chennai
|₹122,188
|₹152,553
|Delhi
|₹103,818
|₹134,183
|Hyderabad
|₹122,467
|₹152,832
|Kolkata
|₹128,251
|₹158,615
|Mumbai
|₹124,996
|₹155,361
|Navi Mumbai
|₹124,996
|₹155,361
|Pune
|₹120,959
|₹151,324