Home / Car Bike / Want to buy electric scooter? Hurry up, 2-wheeler EVs to get costlier from June 1

Want to buy electric scooter? Hurry up, 2-wheeler EVs to get costlier from June 1

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 30, 2023 02:07 PM IST

Here is why customers will have to pay more for 2-wheeler EVs from the first day of next month.

If you are planning to buy an electric scooter, here is what you must know: from the first day of the coming month, 2-wheeler electric vehicles (EVs) will become costlier. This is because of a reduction in subsidy provided by the Union government to electric 2-wheelers registered on or after June 1.

Ola Electric S1 Pro electric scooters lined up (Used only for representation)
Ola Electric S1 Pro electric scooters lined up (Used only for representation)

What is the issue?

Last week, the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Government of India, notified the changes. Under these, the subsidy for electric scooters under the ministry-backed FAME-II (Faster Adoption of Manufacturing Electric and Hybrid Vehicles in India) scheme is being reduced from June 1.

This means that once the changes are effective, the maximum subsidy for 2-wheeler EVs will come down to 15% of the ex-market price of the vehicle, from the existing 40%. The subsidy, on the other hand, will be 10,000 per kWh of the EV's battery capacity, instead of the current 15,000..

What is FAME-II?

The scheme came into effect on April 1, 2019 for a period of 3 years, and now stands extended by another 2 years, up to March 31, 2024. Under phase 2, the total outlay is 10,000 crore to provide incentives to EV buyers to enable wider adoption.

While the scheme is primarily for 3-wheeler EVs, 4-wheeler EVs, and e-buses, benefits under it are available to privately owned registered electric 2-wheelers as well.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
electric vehicles
electric vehicles
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out