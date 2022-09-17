Dutch startup's EV Lightyear 0 is being touted as world's most aerodynamics production car

It's a big electric vehicle boom in the global market. Several automobile giants have made big ticket announcements on bringing their EVs in the market in India and abroad. An electric vehicle's efficiency is measured by the distance it can cover while using lesser electricity. A low drag coefficient accelerates a vehicle's efficiency by helping it to cover more distance in less electricity.



Dutch electric vehicle startup Lightyear had launched its solar electric vehicle a few months ago. Now it promises to have the lowest drag coefficient for its Lightyear 0, Hindustan Times' automobile website Auto HT reported. It was earlier known as Lightyear One and was under development for six years.



According to reports, Lightyear had claimed that the swanky solar electric car had a drag coefficient of 0.19 Cd. Now, it seems that the coefficient has been brought down. The Lightyear 0 electric vehicle also went through tests at the FKFS wind tunnels in Germany's Stuttgart to test the new drag coefficient. Now, Lightyear 0 has a drag coefficient of 0.17 Cd and will become the world's first aerodynamic production car.

Lightyear said it is planning to manufacture 946 units of Lightyear 0 solar electric vehicles. (Lightyear)

The solar electric vehicle has a glossy body which pushes its efficiency to a range of 1,000 kilometres with a single charge of 60kwH. Lightyear 0 EV's hood and top are covered in solar panels. In sunny conditions, the range can be extended by 70 kilometres, Auto HT report stated.

According to report, the company claims that the car owners can expect to get free solar range of 6,000-11,000 kilometres around the year. Lightyear has also stated that it is planning to make 946 Lightyear 0 EV units.

