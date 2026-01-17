Every upcoming car launch in January 2026: Ranked by price

January 2026 isn’t slowing down for India’s car market. After an early wave of launches that included the Mahindra XUV 7XO, Tata Punch facelift and the new-generation Kia Seltos, several important models are still waiting in the wings. Get Launch Updates on Toyota Urban Cruiser EV Notify me Notify me The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line will lead a busy end to January 2026, alongside launches from various carmakers.

What makes the rest of the month interesting is the sheer spread, from an affordable compact MPV to premium SUVs and long-awaited electric models. Arranged by expected price, here’s a look at all the cars set to arrive before January draws to a close:

1. Nissan Gravite

Launch date: January 21, 2026

The most affordable launch still due this month is the Nissan Gravite. Positioned in the budget MPV segment, it is based on the Renault Triber but will feature Nissan-specific styling to distinguish it from its sibling.

Expected features include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, six airbags and tyre pressure monitoring. Power is likely to come from the same naturally aspirated petrol engine as the Triber, with a turbo-petrol option still unconfirmed.

Expected price: ₹6.20 lakh (ex-showroom)

2. Renault Duster

Debut date: January 26, 2026

The return of the Renault Duster is one of the most anticipated launches of the month. Set for a Republic Day debut, the new-generation Duster brings back a nameplate that once dominated India’s compact SUV space.

The India-spec model is expected to feature a modernised design distinct from the international version. Inside, upgrades could include a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a fully digital driver display, wireless phone charging and ambient lighting. Engine options for India are yet to be announced.

Expected price: ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom)

3. Skoda Kushaq Facelift

Expected launch: January-end 2026

Skoda is gearing up to introduce the first major facelift for the Kushaq. While exterior changes are expected to be subtle, the cabin is likely to receive more noticeable updates.

A revised dashboard layout, new seat upholstery and additional features are expected. The facelift could also introduce a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera and select ADAS features. Mechanically, the Kushaq is expected to continue with the current engine and gearbox options.

Expected price: ₹11 lakh (ex-showroom)

4. Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Expected launch: January-end 2026

Maruti Suzuki’s long-awaited entry into the mass-market electric SUV space is scheduled for the end of January. The e Vitara will be offered with two battery pack options and is claimed to deliver a driving range of up to 543 km.

With its variant-wise features already revealed, the e Vitara will take on rivals such as the Tata Curvv EV and Hyundai Creta Electric once it goes on sale.

Expected price: ₹17 lakh (ex-showroom)

5. Toyota Urban Cruiser EV

Expected launch: January-end 2026

Toyota’s first mass-market electric SUV for India will arrive alongside the Maruti eVitara. The Urban Cruiser EV is essentially a re-badged version of Maruti’s electric SUV, though it will feature distinct exterior styling.

Apart from cosmetic differences, the features list, battery options and specifications are expected to mirror the eVitara closely.

Expected price: ₹17 lakh (ex-showroom)

6. Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

Expected launch: January 28, 2026

Sitting at the top of the price ladder is the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line, which will become the brand’s new flagship SUV in India. Positioned above the Tiguan R-Line, the Tayron is a seven-seat SUV built on the same platform.

It uses a 204 PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine and will offer features such as a 15-inch infotainment display, ventilated and massaging front seats, a panoramic sunroof and multi-colour ambient lighting. Unlike the fully imported Tiguan, the Tayron is expected to be locally assembled, which could help keep pricing competitive.

Expected price: ₹45 lakh (ex-showroom)