From Tata Altroz Racer to Hyundai Verna: Here are top 5 most powerful cars under 15 lakh

Performance is generally associated with luxury cars, equipped with powerful engines, great outputs, and sky-high price tags. However, there are some cars in India that can provide an exhilarating performance without costing an arm or a leg. While the unison of high-end performance with affordability seems quite challenging, it is not impossible. The Tata Altroz Racer is offered only with a manual transmission paired with the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine

Here's a list of five of India's most powerful and affordable turbocharged petrol cars that cost less than ₹15 lakh and offer a spirited and engaging driving experience.

Hyundai Verna

Hyundai Verna is the most powerful car that ₹15 lakh can buy you. It comes with a 1.5 litre turbo petrol engine. The Verna’s turbo-petrol range starts with the SX MT variant that cost ₹14.93 lakh, ex-showroom. This particular variant gets a six speed manual transmission and produces 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque. Interestingly, the company claims that the turbo petrol variants of the Verna with manual transmission can return a fuel efficiency of 20 kmpl.

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Costing much lower than the Verna is the Mahindra XUV 3XO, the sub compact SUV from the Indian carmaker launched in 2024. While the XUV 3XO gets two turbo petrol engines on offer, the one available from the AX5 trim level is the more powerful one. The Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5 starts from ₹10.69 lakh, ex-showroom. The 1.2 litre engine gets mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox and produces 129 bhp and 230 Nm of peak torque.

Hyundai Venue N Line and i20 N Line

The Hyundai Venue N Line and the i20 N Line too are one of the most affordable options when it comes to performance cars. The Venue N Line starts from ₹12.08 lakh and goes up to ₹13.90 lakh, while the i20 N Line starts at ₹10 lakh and goes to ₹12.52 lakh, ex-showroom.

Both the Venue N Line and the Hyundai i20 N Line get powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a dual clutch automatic gearbox. The engine produces 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque.

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon is the third sub compact SUV on the list. It gets powered by a turbocharged petrol engine across all the trim levels. Under the hood is a 1.2 litre turbo petrol unit which pumps out 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque. The engine gets paired with multiple transmission options including a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed AMT, and a 7-speed dual clutch automatic. Prices for the petrol variants start at ₹8 lakh and go up to ₹14.70 lakh, ex-showroom.

Tata Altroz Racer

Another Tata on the list is the Altroz Racer. The Tata Altroz Racer is the latest addition to the Altroz lineup. It uses the same 1.2-litre turbo petrol unit as the Nexon and produced 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque. However, unlike the Nexon, the Altroz Racer is only available with a 6-speed manual transmission. The prices for Altroz Racer start at ₹9.49 lakh and go up to ₹ ₹10.99 lakh, ex-showroom.