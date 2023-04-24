General Motors introduces 3X trim of Hummer EV

General Motors has introduced a new trim for its mammoth Hummer electric vehicle (EV). Christened ‘3X,’ this new trim comes in both SUV and pick-up truck body options. The '3X' trim of GM's Hummer EV.

“Our unwavering goal was to develop an off-road capable super-truck right from the factory, and we're excited to show the world what more than 100 years of experience of vehiclde development and know-how can do when applied to EV power,” said Al Oppenheiser, General Motors' Chief Engineer for the Hummer EV project, on the occasion.

Hummer EV 3X: Range

According to the US auto giant, Hummer EV 3X offers a range of 505 km in a single charge as SUV; as a pick-up truck, on the other hand, the model can go up to 571 km when fully charged.

Hummer EV 3X: Motor

Powering the SUV is a triple-electric motor layout, capable of churning out 100 hp of peak power. The 3X trim, however, does not feature the Extreme Off-road package.

Hummer EV 3X: Wheels

It rides on 22-inch wheels that are wrapped with meaty rubber.

Hummer EV 3X: Features

Not much is known about the model in terms of features given to it by General Motors. What is known, however, is that it does not come with the extra-skid plate, built-in assist steps, and additional underbody cameras.

Customers can get these added by availing a special package, though this will result in the EV's range dropping to 529 km.

