Harley-Davidson to launch seven 120th anniversary edition bikes. Check details

Harley-Davidson is celebrating its 120th anniversary and as a part of the celebration it has announced to launch seven limited edition motorcycles this year. The anniversary special motor bikes will come in intricate colour and design combinations, the American manufacturer stated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Harley-Davidson's 120th anniversary edition motorbikes: 5 points on look

1. Special paint jobs will be included on the motorcycles produced for the 120th anniversary. Anniversary black serves as a base coat for the bike panels, which are then painted heirloom red and finished with a brilliant red pinstripe and a hand-applied gold scallop.

2. The paint job also included details in the panels that indicate an eagle's head and wings as it soars.

3. A representation of the eagle, an important part of Harley-Davidson's design and legacy, is painted on the fuel tank medallion in gold paint.

4. The bike also has new Alcantara seats with red and gold contrast stitching, gold-tone engine components, and bright red rocker boxes and pushrod tube collars, among other changes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5. Each limited edition bike will also be serialised with a laser-etched panel on the console of the fuel tank.

ALSO READ: Man selling milk on Harley Davidson goes viral, netizens react

Here is a list of the limited-edition motorcycles with their production quantities listed below:

1. Ultra Limited Anniversary - 1,300 examples

2. Tri Glide Ultra Anniversary - 1,100 examples

3. Street Glide Special Anniversary - 1,600 examples

4. Road Glide Special Anniversary - 1,600 examples

5.Fat Boy 114 Anniversary - 3,000 examples

6. Heritage Classic 114 Anniversary - 1,700 examples

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON