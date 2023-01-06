Man selling milk on Harley Davidson goes viral, netizens react

Until now, we are all used to going to a shop to buy milk or watching the milkman come over to our houses on their cycles and bikes. While we all are accustomed to this sight, recently, a video of a milkman riding a Harley Davidson has been making waves online.

In a video shared by Instagram user Amit Bhadana, you can see him leaving his house on a Harley Davidson. On his bike, there are two milk canisters hanging on each side. He can be seen going around on the roads with the milk containers. Since the milkman's bike's license plate reads "Gujjar" rather than the registered number, it is unknown where he belongs from.

Take a look at the video of the milkman riding a Harley Davidson below:

This video was shared on December 18. Since being uploaded, it has been viewed 2.9 million times and has had several likes and comments. Many were stunned by the video.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

One person in the Instagram comments said, "This a proud thing for all the milkmen." Another person added, "Brother, you are doing a great job, but helmet is to be put on your head. Not meant to be hanged on a box... Wear helmet also friends. " A third person said, "When passion meets profession together."