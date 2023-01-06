Home / Trending / Diesel's 60,000 jacket that resembles 'patta gobhi' sparks debate online

Diesel's 60,000 jacket that resembles 'patta gobhi' sparks debate online

trending
Published on Jan 06, 2023 12:23 PM IST

High-end clothing company Diesel recently released a jacket that closely resembled a cabbage. This jacket has created a debated on Twitter.

Jacket by Diesel that has caught the attention of many people.(Website/@dieselindia.com)
Jacket by Diesel that has caught the attention of many people.(Website/@dieselindia.com)
ByVrinda Jain

Up until now, many different fashion trends have been observed by all of us. Although some of these fads clearly had followers, others did not enjoy widespread popularity. High-end clothing company Diesel recently released a collection item that has generated controversy online. They came out with a jacket that people thought resembled a cabbage. The jacket costs 59,999. Yes, you read that right.

(Also Read: RPF jawan’s quick actions save passenger trying to board moving train in Bihar)

The picture of the jacket was shared on Twitter by user @Escapeplace__. In the post, you can see a green coloured tye dye jacket. The post's caption read, "Patta gobhi jaisa dikhne ke liye inko 60,000 du main?"

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared three days ago. Since being uploaded, it has been circulated by various people on Twitter. The picture has 1800 likes and several comments.

(Also Read: Stranger holds elderly man’s newspaper so he could read it during commute. Watch)

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

One person in the Twitter comments wrote, "Behen itna mehenga kon leta hai 60000 mein humare yaha Activa aa jati hai (Who buys such an expensive jacket? In 60,000 one can buy an Activa). A second person wrote, "2000 ka jacket, 58000 diesel k That's how branding works." "Patta gobhi fresh bhi nai lagri (This cabbage doesn't look fresh)" said a third. A fourth user said, "Kya soochke iska price 60K rakha gaya hai. Aur jo 60K mai lega, seriously, kya sooch ke lega (What were they thinking before keeping the price at 60,000? And the person who buys this, what were they thinking?)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
diesel jacket twitter twitter trend twitter inc. + 3 more
diesel jacket twitter twitter trend twitter inc. + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out