Diesel's 60,000 jacket that resembles 'patta gobhi' sparks debate online

Up until now, many different fashion trends have been observed by all of us. Although some of these fads clearly had followers, others did not enjoy widespread popularity. High-end clothing company Diesel recently released a collection item that has generated controversy online. They came out with a jacket that people thought resembled a cabbage. The jacket costs ₹59,999. Yes, you read that right.

(Also Read: RPF jawan’s quick actions save passenger trying to board moving train in Bihar)

The picture of the jacket was shared on Twitter by user @Escapeplace__. In the post, you can see a green coloured tye dye jacket. The post's caption read, "Patta gobhi jaisa dikhne ke liye inko ₹60,000 du main?"

Take a look at the post here:

Patta gobhi jaisa dikhne ke liye inko ₹60,000 du main? pic.twitter.com/wcYF68OpUI — Anu (@Escapeplace__) January 3, 2023

This post was shared three days ago. Since being uploaded, it has been circulated by various people on Twitter. The picture has 1800 likes and several comments.

(Also Read: Stranger holds elderly man’s newspaper so he could read it during commute. Watch)

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

One person in the Twitter comments wrote, "Behen itna mehenga kon leta hai 60000 mein humare yaha Activa aa jati hai (Who buys such an expensive jacket? In 60,000 one can buy an Activa). A second person wrote, "2000 ka jacket, 58000 diesel k That's how branding works." "Patta gobhi fresh bhi nai lagri (This cabbage doesn't look fresh)" said a third. A fourth user said, "Kya soochke iska price 60K rakha gaya hai. Aur jo 60K mai lega, seriously, kya sooch ke lega (What were they thinking before keeping the price at 60,000? And the person who buys this, what were they thinking?)