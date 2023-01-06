Home / Trending / RPF jawan’s quick actions save passenger trying to board moving train in Bihar's Purnia. Watch

RPF jawan's quick actions save passenger trying to board moving train in Bihar's Purnia. Watch

Published on Jan 06, 2023 10:26 AM IST

The railway ministry took to their official Twitter handle to share the video of a RPF jawan saving the life of a passenger trying to board a moving train in Bihar's Purnia.

The image shows an RPF jawan rushing to save a passenger's life in Bihar's Purnia station.(Twitter/@RailMinIndia)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Should you board or de-board a moving train? Everyone knows that the answer is a big fat no. However, there are still some who go ahead and do just that in reality. Just like this video shared by the Railways Ministry shows. It also shows how an RPF jawan’s intervention saved a passenger who ended up in a risky situation while trying to board a moving train. The ministry posted the video with a caution too.

They wrote the caption in Hindi. When translated, it reads, “An Alert RPF jawan saved a passenger who met with an accident while boarding a moving train in Bihar's Purnia. Please do not attempt to board/deboard a moving train.”

The video opens to show a train exiting a station. Within moments, a person is seen trying to board one of the compartments of the train. However, the person fails and falls down. As they start getting pulled into the gap between the train and the platform, an RPF jawan jumps in and pulls them out. The video ends with the train coming to a halt and both of them lying on the platform.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted on December 4. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.8 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. People shared their reactions praising the RPF jawan.

Here’s how people reacted:

“Salute to this @RPF_INDIA Jawan who saved a life,” wrote a Twitter user. “Big Salute to Our Alert RPF Soldier,” shared another. “Please make these videos mandatory to watch for all passengers before boarding the train,” suggested a third. “This act should also be strictly punishable,” wrote a fourth.

viral video twitter

