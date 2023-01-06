Stranger holds elderly man’s newspaper so he could read it during commute. Watch

Have you ever heard the saying ‘No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted’? The Internet often presents us with videos of acts of kindness by strangers that remind us of the saying. Just like this video may do for you. The clip shows a person helping out an elderly person with Parkinson's disease to read a newspaper during their commute.

The video was posted on Goodnews Movement’s Twitter handle. “This man with Parkinson's disease couldn’t hold his newspaper so a stranger held it still for him so he could read it. Faith in humanity restored,” they wrote while sharing the video captured in London. They also added that the video was originally posted by a social media user who goes by @rosiemegangill.

The video is simply wholesome and opens to show two people sitting across from each other. One of them, the older person, is seen holding a newspaper with shaky hands. The other person, the younger one is seen leaning in to steady the paper so the elderly man can read it. A text also appears on the screen that reads, “This man with Parkinson's disease couldn't hold his newspaper so a stranger held it still for him so he could read it.”

Take a look at the video:

(London): This man with Parkinson's disease couldn’t hold his newspaper so a stranger held it still for him so he could read it.



Faith in humanity restored.

(🎥:rosiemegangill) pic.twitter.com/Uu4nDgIcaP — GoodNewsMovement (@GoodNewsMVT) January 4, 2023

Since being posted, the video has received close to 75,000 views and counting. Goodnews Movement also shared the video on their Instagram page. Till now, it has accumulated nearly one lakh views on Insta. The post has further received several comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“I just love seeing posts from this page on my feed,” posted an Instagram user. “As someone whose daddy had Parkinson’s disease, this deeply touches my heart,” shared another. “Small help is sometimes the best help,” commented a third. “Something so simple can change everything. Humanity at its best,” wrote a fourth.