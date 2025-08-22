Hero Glamour X vs Hero Glamour XTEC: A spec-sheet comparison

Hero MotoCorp’s Glamour range has been standing strong in the 125cc commuter segment for years. With the Glamour XTEC, the company was one of the first to introduce Bluetooth connectivity to everyday commuters. Now, the newest launch, the Glamour X, takes things even further by bringing in a suite of segment-first features. Personalised Offers on Hero Glamour Check Offers Here's how the Hero Glamour X compares against the Hero Glamour XTEC on paper.

Despite sharing the same nameplate, the two motorcycles are quite distinct in their design, performance, technology, and pricing. Here’s how they stack up against each other.

(Also check out: Upcoming bikes in India)

Design: Muscular vs conventional

The Glamour X projects a sportier, more muscular stance, featuring sharper bodywork, a tall black-tinted windscreen, and tank shrouds that intersect with the fuel tank to form an ‘X’ pattern. Its headlamp is redesigned, and the taillight assembly comes straight from the larger Xtreme 250R, giving it a more premium appearance.

The Glamour XTEC, in contrast, retains a more traditional commuter look. Its design is functional and familiar, aimed at buyers who prefer subtle styling over aggressive touches.

Engine and performance

Both motorcycles are powered by a 124.7cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, but their outputs differ. The Glamour X borrows its motor from the Xtreme 125R, producing 11.4 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 10.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. This unit benefits from a balancer shaft and silent cam chain, which help reduce vibrations and improve refinement. The Glamour XTEC makes slightly less power at 10.7 bhp at 7,500 rpm, though torque remains almost identical at 10.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm.

Unlike the XTEC, the Glamour X introduces ride-by-wire throttle technology, unlocking three selectable ride modes: Power, Road, and Eco, offering a more versatile riding experience.

(Also read: Hero Glamour X 125 first ride review: Setting new benchark in the segment)

Chassis and dimensions

Both motorcycles use the same suspension layout, with telescopic forks at the front and twin shocks at the rear. Tyre sizes are also identical, with an 80/100-18 at the front and 100/80-18 at the rear.

The dimensions vary slightly. The Glamour X has a seat height of 790 mm and 170 mm of ground clearance, while the Glamour XTEC sits taller at 798 mm with 180 mm clearance. Weight is another point of difference: the XTEC is lighter, tipping the scales at 122 kg (drum) and 123 kg (disc). The Glamour X is heavier at 125.5 kg (drum) and 127 kg (disc).

(Also read: Hero MotoCorp clocks 4.5 lakh unit sales in July 2025, Vida EVs shine bright)

Features: Modern vs essential

This is where the differences between the two become most obvious. The Glamour X comes loaded with technology, including cruise control, a first for any 125cc commuter in India. It also offers three riding modes, an adaptive colour LCD screen with Bluetooth, panic brake alert indicators, and an auto-adjusting LED headlamp with an ambient light sensor. However, many of these premium features are limited to the disc variant.

The Glamour XTEC takes a more restrained approach. It offers a simpler digital instrument cluster but still includes Bluetooth connectivity with call and SMS alerts, giving riders useful functionality without the extensive gadget list of the X.

Pricing

Despite its richer feature set, the Glamour X has been priced competitively. The drum variant costs ₹90,000, while the disc version is pegged at ₹1 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Glamour XTEC drum variant is slightly more expensive at ₹90,500, but its disc version undercuts the Glamour X, priced at ₹95,000. This price gap reflects the additional equipment available on the Glamour X disc trim.