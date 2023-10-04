Hero MotoCorp to deliver Harley-Davidson X440 from October 15

Hero MotoCorp is preparing to start delivering its jointly developed motorcycle, the Harley-Davidson X440, beginning on October 15.

Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycle

The Harley-Davidson X440 is currently being produced at Hero MotoCorp's manufacturing facility, known as the Garden Factory, located in Neemrana, Rajasthan, India. Test rides for pre-booked customers have been available since September 1, 2023.

A new booking window will open on October 16, allowing customers to reserve the Harley-Davidson X440 at Harley-Davidson dealerships and select Hero MotoCorp outlets across the country. Online bookings can also be made by visiting www.Harley-Davidsonx440.com.

Niranjan Gupta, CEO of Hero MotoCorp, stated, "While production is in full swing at our Neemrana facility, a large number of our pre-booked customers have had the opportunity to test ride the motorcycle. We are fully prepared to bring some festive cheer by commencing deliveries of the Harley Davidson X440 to our customers from the first day of Navratri."

Since its unveiling in July 2023, the Harley-Davidson X440 has garnered significant interest from premium segment customers in India, resulting in over 25,000 bookings in just one month after its debut. Hero MotoCorp temporarily suspended online bookings to accommodate the initial group of customers.

The motorcycle is offered in three variants – Denim, Vivid, and S, with prices set at INR 2,39,500/- (Denim), INR 2,59,500/- (Vivid), and INR 2,79,500/- (S), respectively.

