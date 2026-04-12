Hero Xtreme 125R in mind? Here's your complete monthly EMI calculation
If you are planning to buy the Hero Xtreme 125R, here is your complete monthly EMI math calculation.
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Hero MotoCorp is undoubtedly the king of commuters. Keeping pace with the ever-evolving consumer preference, the homegrown two-wheeler giant has changed its product strategy. Gone are the days when 100-110 cc motorcycles used to dominate the market. The new entry-level for a majority of consumers has become the 125 cc segment. Hero MotoCorp, being a major player, offers a wide range of products in this space, and one of the highly popular models is the Xtreme 125R.
The Hero Xtreme 125 is known for a sporty, sharp design, paired with an efficient 125 cc engine and practicality, along with a host of upmarket features. Powering this motorcycle is a 124.7 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that pumps out 11.4 bhp peak power and 10.5 Nm of maximum torque. The motorcycle is capable of offering around 55-60 kmpl of fuel efficiency.
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Hero Xtreme 125R
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If you are planning to buy the Hero Xtreme 125R and are wondering about the monthly EMI, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the calculation.
Hero Xtreme 125R: How much monthly EMI to pay?
To calculate the monthly EMI for the Hero Xtreme 125R, we have considered the top trim of the motorcycle, which is the Xtreme 125R dual channel ABS priced at ₹1.07 lakh (ex-showroom). The rate of interest has been considered at 9.5%, while the repayment tenures considered are 12 months and 24 months. The loan amount has been considered as the 100% of ex-showroom price.
|Hero Xtreme 125R: Monthly EMI calculation
|Model & variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Loan (100% ex-showroom price)
|Interest rate
|Repayment tenures
|Monthly EMI
|Total interest
|Hero Xtreme 125R dual channel ABS
|₹107,000
|₹107,000
|9.5%
|12 months
|₹9,382
|₹5,586
|24 months
|₹4,913
|₹10,908
According to this calculation, the Hero Xtreme 125R commands a monthly EMI of ₹9,382 for a 12-month period, which comes down to ₹4,913 if the repayment tenure is stretched to 24 months.