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Hero Xtreme 160R, Destini 125 available with festive discounts of up to ₹10,000

Hero MotoCorp is offering up to 10,000 cashback, exchange bonus, free roadside assistance as festive discounts.

Updated on: Sep 15, 2026, 15:20:47 IST
By Mainak Das
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Hero MotoCorp is offering up to 10,000 cashback, free one-year roadside assistance, an exchange bonus on scrapping an old vehicle and more as part of the company's festive offer in September 2026. The biggest two-wheeler manufacturer in India is offering these benefits across its motorcycles and scooters till September 30.

Hero MotoCorp is offering up to ₹10,000 cashback, exchange bonus, and free roadside assistance as festive discounts.
Hero MotoCorp is offering up to ₹10,000 cashback, exchange bonus, and free roadside assistance as festive discounts.

As part of the limited time festive offers, the two-wheeler manufacturer is offering roadside assistance for one year without any cost to the customer. The free RSA will be effective for the buyers after 10 days of invoicing. Also, the company is offering 1,500 ELV green exchange bonus on scrapping of old vehicle. Besides these, the auto company is offering up to 10,000 cashback on two-wheelers, which is applicable on EMI transactions only.

Hero MotoCorp on its website has listed the models like Hero Xtreme 160R 4V, Xtreme 160R, Destini 125, Destini Prime, Pleasure+ Xtec, and Destini 110 with reduced special prices, applicable till the end of September.

The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is priced at 123,194 (ex-showroom), down from 133,195 (ex-showroom), during this festive period. The Hero Xtreme 160R is available at 102,328 (ex-showroom), down from 112,329 (ex-showroom). The Hero Hero Destini 125 and Hero Destini Prime are priced at 76,888 and 72,210 (ex-showroom), down from 79,388 and 74,710 (ex-showroom), respectively. The Hero Pleasure+ Xtec is priced at 67,266 (ex-showroom), reduced from 69,766 (ex-showroom), while the Hero Destini 110 is priced at 71,800 (ex-showroom), down from 73,900 (ex-showroom). The interested customers can check with their nearest dealerships to know more details about the discounts and offers available during this festive season.

Hero MotoCorp has been aiming to ramp up the sales numbers with these offers and benefits during the festive season, which is generally considered the best time of evey year for the auto companies to clock best annual sales figures.

  • Mainak Das
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mainak Das

    Working as a journalist and content producer with over 15 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting die-cast models in childhood and lately, that converted into writing about cars and all other types of automobiles. Enthusiastic about new technologies being introduced to the world of automobiles.Read More

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