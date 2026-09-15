Hero Xtreme 160R, Destini 125 available with festive discounts of up to ₹10,000

Hero MotoCorp is offering up to ₹10,000 cashback, free one-year roadside assistance, an exchange bonus on scrapping an old vehicle and more as part of the company's festive offer in September 2026. The biggest two-wheeler manufacturer in India is offering these benefits across its motorcycles and scooters till September 30. Hero MotoCorp is offering up to ₹10,000 cashback, exchange bonus, and free roadside assistance as festive discounts.

As part of the limited time festive offers, the two-wheeler manufacturer is offering roadside assistance for one year without any cost to the customer. The free RSA will be effective for the buyers after 10 days of invoicing. Also, the company is offering ₹1,500 ELV green exchange bonus on scrapping of old vehicle. Besides these, the auto company is offering up to ₹10,000 cashback on two-wheelers, which is applicable on EMI transactions only.

Hero MotoCorp on its website has listed the models like Hero Xtreme 160R 4V, Xtreme 160R, Destini 125, Destini Prime, Pleasure+ Xtec, and Destini 110 with reduced special prices, applicable till the end of September.

The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is priced at ₹123,194 (ex-showroom), down from ₹133,195 (ex-showroom), during this festive period. The Hero Xtreme 160R is available at ₹102,328 (ex-showroom), down from ₹112,329 (ex-showroom). The Hero Hero Destini 125 and Hero Destini Prime are priced at ₹ ₹76,888 and ₹72,210 (ex-showroom), down from 79,388 and ₹74,710 (ex-showroom), respectively. The Hero Pleasure+ Xtec is priced at ₹67,266 (ex-showroom), reduced from ₹69,766 (ex-showroom), while the Hero Destini 110 is priced at ₹71,800 (ex-showroom), down from ₹73,900 (ex-showroom). The interested customers can check with their nearest dealerships to know more details about the discounts and offers available during this festive season.

Hero MotoCorp has been aiming to ramp up the sales numbers with these offers and benefits during the festive season, which is generally considered the best time of evey year for the auto companies to clock best annual sales figures.