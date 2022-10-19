Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Car Bike / Hero’s Splendor top selling 2-wheeler in Sept, Honda Activa on spot 2: Report

Hero’s Splendor top selling 2-wheeler in Sept, Honda Activa on spot 2: Report

car bike
Published on Oct 19, 2022 04:18 PM IST

The third and fourth top-sold two-wheelers in India last month are Honda CB Shine and Bajaj Pulsar.

Splendor sold 2,90,649 units in September compared to 2,77,296 units in the same month last year.(Hero MotoCorp website)
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Aryan Prakash, New Delhi

Hero Motocorp Splendor emerged as the top-selling wheeler last month, defeating the likes of Honda Activa, Bajaj Pulsar and TVS Apache among others.

According to a report by HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, Splendor sold 2,90,649 units in September compared to 2,77,296 units in the same month last year.

Honda Activa secured the second position with 2,45,607 units sold last month compared to 2,45,352 units in September 2021.

The third and fourth top-sold two-wheelers in India last month are Honda CB Shine and Bajaj Pulsar.

Here is the list of the top ten most sold two-wheelers in India

2-wheeler nameSeptember 2022 salesSeptember 2021 sales
 Hero Splendor 2,90,649 2,77,296
 Honda Activa 2,45,607 2,45,352
 Honda CB Shine 1,45,193 1,42,386
 Bajaj Pulsar 1,05,003 57,974
 Hero HF Deluxe 93,596 1,34,539
 TVS Jupiter 82,394 56,339
 Bajaj Platina 73,354 82,559
 TVS XL 100 47,613 61,664
 Suzuki Access 46,851 45,040
 TVS Apache 42,954 40,661

Hero Splendor- which is now called Splendor+ is available in four variants. The cheapest variant is Splendor+ Drum Self Cast at 71,176 (ex-showroom price, Delhi) and the most advanced variant- Splendor+I3S Drum Self Cast Matt Shield Gold can be bought for 73,496 (ex-showroom price, Delhi).

According to Hero Motocorp, the Splendor+ has a 9.8 litre fuel tank capacity, 1236mm wheelbase, 165 mm ground clearance and five-step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers.

The front of the motorcycle has Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers while the rear has Swingarm with 5-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers.

Splendor+ has an electric start and the motorcycle battery specification is as follows- MF Battery, 12V - 3Ah.

The engine is an Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC type. The maximum power generated is 5.9 kW @ 8000 rpm while the maximum torque is 8.05 N-m @ 6000 rpm.

The Splendor is available in nine colour options including Silver Nexus Blue, Black with Silver, Bumble Bee yellow and Matte Shield Gold.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
honda activa bajaj auto
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP