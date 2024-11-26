Honda Amaze facelift, rivalling Maruti Suzuki Dzire, launching on December 4. Everything we know about it

Honda Amaze facelift is one of the most awaited launches in the Indian passenger vehicle market, which is slated to take place on December 4. The upcoming updated version of the sub-compact sedan will revamp its competition with rivals like Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Hyundai Aura. Honda Cars India has already teased the updated sub-compact sedan's design bits through some teaser images, which reveal the new Amaze will come with a significantly redesigned approach compared to the current model. The Honda Amaze facelift will come rivalling the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, which received its fourth generation iteration just a few weeks back.

Honda Amaze facelift: Design

The new Honda Amaze will take some design cues from its bigger sibling Honda City and Elevate. The front profile of this sub-compact sedan has been redesigned with sharper headlamps and new LED daytime running lights, which are integrated into the headlamp cluster. Honda has teased the new Amaze will get dual LED units, which are likely to be available in the higher trims, while the lower variants will continue with halogen lamps. The higher trims will come with LED fog lamps as well. The radiator grille will get a revised design, while the front bumper too will look fresh.

Moving to the side profile, the Honda Amaze facelift is expected to come with a similar design approach as the current model. However, there would be some notable changes in terms of minimal creases and new design alloy wheels. At the back, the Honda Amaze facelift will get LED taillights with identical designs to the Honda City. Apart from that, the rear bumper too would come updated.

Honda Amaze facelift: Interior and features

The updated version of the Honda Amaze will get a new design for the interior as well. Expect a new layout for the dashboard, while notable changes will include a new semi-digital instrument cluster and a larger free-standing touchscreen infotainment system.

A wireless smartphone charging pad is expected to make its way into the new Amaze's cabin. Some other notable features would include a panoramic sunroof and a 360-degree surround view camera. On the safety front, the sedan is likely to receive six airbags as standard fitment.

Honda Amaze facelift: Powertrain

Despite the design and feature updates, the upcoming Honda Amaze facelift will continue with the same powertrain as the current model. In that case, it will get power from a 1.2-litre petrol engine, while transmission choices will include a five-speed manual gearbox and a CVT. The engine is capable of churning out 89 bhp peak power and 110 Nm of maximum torque.