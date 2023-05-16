Honda's Elevate compact SUV to debut on June 6

The global unveiling of Elevate, Honda's upcoming compact SUV, will take place early next month, the Japanese auto giant confirmed on Monday, and promised ‘something exciting’ for prospective customers.

Elevate, Honda's upcoming compact SUV (Image courtesy: Honda Cars India)

“Witness the #WorldPremiere of the most awaited SUV, the all-new Honda Elevate on June 06, 2023. Mark your calendar for the big unveil!” it said in a tweet, dropping a teaser image with the post.

‘Something very exciting coming’

Replying to at least two comments below the post, Honda also teased ‘something exciting to share with you all very soon.’

No panoramic sunroof

The teaser image, however, made it clear that the company will not offer a panoramic sunroof with the model, and in the comments section, people did not hide their disappointment.

Elevate SUV: Powertrain

Honda is likely to offer Elevate with the same 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine that powers the carmaker's new-generation City. The engine generates maximum power output of 120 bhp in the new-generation City.

Elevate SUV: Competitors

Once launched later in the year, the SUV will take on rivals such as Creta (Hyundai), Grand Vitara (Maruti Suzuki), Seltos (Kia), and more. Also, it is Honda's first SUV for the Indian market since it discontinued models such as the CR-V and WR-V.

