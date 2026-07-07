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Honda Elevate, Amaze offered with benefits of up to 2.15 lakh

Honda is offering July 2026 benefits of up to ₹2.15 lakh on the Elevate and ₹67,000 on the Amaze

Updated on: Jul 07, 2026 10:49 AM IST
By Saptak Bardhan
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Japanese automaker Honda has announced customer benefits across its model lineup for July 2026, with total savings of up to 2.15 lakh available on select vehicles. The limited-period offers include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, loyalty rewards and corporate benefits, depending on the model, variant and dealership and are valid until July 31, 2026.

Honda Elevate, Amaze offered with benefits of up to ₹2.15 lakh
Honda Elevate
EMI starting at just₹15,200/Month
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Honda Elevate, Amaze offered with benefits of up to ₹2.15 lakh

Honda Elevate July 2026 Benefits

The only SUV in Honda’s product portfolio, the Elevate, receives the highest benefits of up to 2.15 lakh. The Honda Elevate is the Japanese automaker’s product offering in the compact SUV category and is powered by a 1.5L four-cylinder, naturally aspirated i-VTEC engine producing 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed continuous variable transmission (CVT).

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Honda Amaze July 2026 Benefits

Honda is extending benefits of up to 67,000 on the Honda Amaze. The Amaze is the entry-level car in the Japanese automaker’s product portfolio. It is powered by a 1.2L four-cylinder i-VTEC petrol engine producing 88 bhp and 110 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a seven-speed CVT. Additionally, the previous generation Amaze continues to be on sale with discounts of up to 58,000 being offered to consumers.

(also read: MG Hector 700 km drive review: A soft ride but with a hectoring presence)

Upcoming Honda ZR-V

The company looks set to introduce its new flagship model, the ZR-V, this month. The model represents the second product under Honda's planned six-model expansion strategy for the Indian market.

Additionally, the Honda ZR-V will arrive as a completely built unit (CBU) and will be powered by the brand's 2.0-litre e:HEV strong-hybrid powertrain, producing a combined 184 bhp and 315 Nm of torque. The hybrid system is paired with an e-CVT automatic transmission and delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of 22.80 kmpl.

Feature highlights include a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.2-inch fully digital instrument cluster, a 12-speaker Bose premium audio system, dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-way electrically adjustable driver's seat with memory function, a 360-degree surround-view camera, and an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite.

 
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