Honda launches 2023 Scoopy neo-retro scooter in Indonesia

Honda has launched the 2023 Scoopy neo-retro scooter in Indonesia, adding to the earlier generations that are already available there. Also, the vehicle is already on sale in many southeast Asian countries; in April last year, Honda got the name ‘Scoopy’ patented in India, indicating that the model by soon be introduced in India as well.

2023 Scoopy: Features

(1.) The 2023 Scoopy is powered by 109.5 cc single-cylinder engine, which powers the manufacturer's Activa 6G in India. The engine generates maximum power and peak torque of 9 bhp and 9.3 Nm respectively.

(2.) The scooter, which weighs 95 kg, has its design as its main highlight. Here, a large headlight is on the front. Water droplet-shaped turn indicators flank the headlight.

(3.) Also, there is a storage area that has, among other things, a USB charger for smartphones. The model also gets Honda's new Smart Key, that recently made debut in India with Activa's top-spec trim.

(4.) The new Scoopy comes with dual-tone shades, offers a contrasting seat, floorboard, apron plastic and decals on side body panels. Water droplet-shaped turn indicators are present at the back too.

(5.) The scooter has been launched in four trims: Fashion, Prestige, Sporty and Stylish. A total of eight colour options are available across the four trims.

