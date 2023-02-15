Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Honda launches 2023 Scoopy neo-retro scooter in Indonesia

Published on Feb 15, 2023 04:51 PM IST

The new model has been launched in four trims and eight colour options.

Honda has launched 2023 Scoopy in Indonesia
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Honda has launched the 2023 Scoopy neo-retro scooter in Indonesia, adding to the earlier generations that are already available there. Also, the vehicle is already on sale in many southeast Asian countries; in April last year, Honda got the name ‘Scoopy’ patented in India, indicating that the model by soon be introduced in India as well.

2023 Scoopy: Features

(1.) The 2023 Scoopy is powered by 109.5 cc single-cylinder engine, which powers the manufacturer's Activa 6G in India. The engine generates maximum power and peak torque of 9 bhp and 9.3 Nm respectively.

(2.) The scooter, which weighs 95 kg, has its design as its main highlight. Here, a large headlight is on the front. Water droplet-shaped turn indicators flank the headlight.

(3.) Also, there is a storage area that has, among other things, a USB charger for smartphones. The model also gets Honda's new Smart Key, that recently made debut in India with Activa's top-spec trim.

(4.) The new Scoopy comes with dual-tone shades, offers a contrasting seat, floorboard, apron plastic and decals on side body panels. Water droplet-shaped turn indicators are present at the back too.

(5.) The scooter has been launched in four trims: Fashion, Prestige, Sporty and Stylish. A total of eight colour options are available across the four trims.

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

