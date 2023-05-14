Honda launches EM1, its first electric scooter: All you need to know

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 14, 2023 11:22 AM IST

Japanese automaker Honda has launched EM1, its first electric scooter. The model was announced in September last year and revealed two months later.

Honda's EM1 electric scooter

With EM1, Honda aims to attract youngsters, as well as customers who want to purchase an affordable e-scooter, according to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan.

Honda EM1: Battery

EM1, which Honda says is an electric moped (hence ‘EM’ in its name), comes with the in-house Lithium-Ion battery called the ‘Honda Mobile Power Pack e.’ The 1.47 kWh battery, which weighs 10.3 kg, is charged using a 270 W AC charger, which takes up to 6 hours to fully charge the battery.

Honda EM1: Top speed and range

The manufacturer claims a top speed of 45 km/h, with a maximum range of 48 km.

Honda EM1: Features

It is equipped with features such as telescopic suspension, twin shock absorber, combi braking, front disc braking, rear disc braking, 12-inch front wheels, 10-inch rear wheels, and more.

Honda EM1: Colours

The manufacturer is offering the model in three colour schemes: black, silver, and white.

Honda EM1: Price

No pricing details are available for EM1, which Honda has launched for the European market, for now. In India, it may be launched later this year.

