Honda makes big announcement on future of its diesel cars

Automobile giant Honda Cars will soon stop manufacturing diesel cars in India, joining the likes of other manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Volkswagen, Skoda, Nissan and Renault. Takuya Tsumura, Honda Cars India chairman and chief executive officer, said the company is not thinking much about diesel engines. Several car companies have done away with diesel powertrain in the European market, Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan reported. Currently, there are four diesel-powered car models in Honda's Indian portfolio. These include Honda Jazz Premium hatchback, WR-V subcompact SUV, Amaze compact sedan and City mid-size sedan. According to reports, the company might shut the production of Jazz, WR-V and City diesel variants. The company is also working to expand its SUV model lineup and sales network. Honda has confirmed that its upcoming SUV has completed the development phase and the production will commence soon. It is believed to be a mid-size SUV which will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder and Maruti Grand Vitara, the Live Hindustan report stated.

The company is also exploring at segments with electrification in mind. Tsumura told PTI that the company could bring in battery electric products in the future when adequate charging infrastructure is in the country.

Honda is planning to launch 30 electric vehicle models by 2030, with an annual production volume of over 20 lakh units.

Tsumura rejected apprehensions of exiting the Indian market."We are staying. Why do we leave a market which is now the fourth largest market globally? We have been here for more than 20 years, so there is no reason to leave," Tsumura told PTI.

(With PTI inputs)

