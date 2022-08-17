Honda unveils first look of Activa Premium Edition | Read here for more

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has unveiled the first look of the Activa Premium Edition, two days after the company said it would tease a new variant of the Activa.

“Introducing the new Activa Premium Edition with a glamorous look that will turn heads, wherever you go,” Honda wrote on its Twitter handle on Tuesday and uploaded a picture of the scooter.

A report by HT's sister publication Live Hindustan said this will be the premium edition of the Honda Activa 6G. It is said that the scooter will be launched during the festive season.

It is clear from the picture that the silhouette and lighting system of this new version of the Activa will be the same as that of its current Honda Activa 6G, the report added.

The Activa Premium Edition is expected to get many new colour options, including matte green. The scooter might also get a digital LCD along with an analogue instrument cluster.

When it comes to the scooter's engine, the Live Hindustan report said there will be no change. This means the engine that is available in the current Activa 6G model will be continued in the Activa Premium Edition.

The Active 6G has a 109.51cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. It generates power of 7.68 bhp and a peak torque of 8.84 Nm.

Two weeks ago, Honda launched Dio Sports in the domestic market for ₹68,317 (ex-showroom, New Delhi) for the Standard variant and ₹73,317 (ex-showroom, New Delhi) for the Deluxe variant. Units of the scooter will be available in limited numbers. Dio Sports is available in two colours – Strontium Silver Metallic with Black and Sports Red with Black.

