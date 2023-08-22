Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Honda's City, Amaze to get costlier from September

PTI |
Aug 22, 2023 03:11 PM IST

The company is currently deciding on the quantum of the price increase, as per Kunal Behl, Vice President, Honda Cars India.

Honda Cars India on Tuesday said it plans to increase vehicle prices from next month in order to partially offset the impact of rising input costs.

File photo of Honda logo used for representational purpose only

The automaker currently sells two models -- City and Amaze in the domestic market.

"We have been trying to absorb accumulated cost pressures as much as possible. We will carry out a price revision on City and Amaze from September to partially offset the impact of increasing input costs," Honda Cars India Vice President (Sales and Marketing) Kunal Behl told PTI.

The company is currently deciding on the quantum of the price increase, he added.

Currently, price of compact sedan Amaze starts from 7.05 lakh, mid-sized sedan City from 11.57 lakh and City e:HEV (hybrid) from 18.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

honda cars
