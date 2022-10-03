Honda's sales grew 29% last month from September 2021, data shows

Honda Cars is another automobile giant which has released its sales data for September. As per a report in HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, the company sold nearly 29 per cent more units last month than it did in September 2021. However, when analysed quarterly, Honda sold 3 per cent more cars in the third quarter of 2021 than it did in Q3 2022.

Honda Cars performance in September

In September, as many as 8,714 cars manufactured by the company were purchased, as against 6,765 cars at same point last year, a difference of 1,949 units and growth of 28.81 per cent. Monthly sales also rose, by 12.16 per cent; in August, 7,769 models were bought.

However, sales for Q3 2022 were at 23,267, down from 23,997 in Q3 2021 and 23,896 in Q2 2021, a drop of 3.04 per cent and 2.63 per cent.

Total sales

In total, the carmaker sold 11,047 vehicles in September (8,714 domestically+2,333 exported). This is 13.55 per cent higher than figures for September 2021, when a total of 9,729 vehicles were sold (6,765 domestically+2,964 exported).

Amaze, City top-performing models

Live Hindustan also noted that Amaze and City account for 50 per cent and 30 per cent respectively for Honda's overall market share. WR-V contributes 12 per cent and Jazz 8 per cent, the report stated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON