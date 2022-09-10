How many electric vehicles bought in Delhi post-EV policy implementation?

The sales of electric vehicles in the national vehicle have soared by 40 per cent since the implementation of electric vehicle policy by the Arvind Kejriwal government.



According to official figures, the total number of electric vehicles in Delhi stands at over 1.64 lakh, PTI reported. Out of these, 67,603 EVs were bought as of August 31 in the past two years after the implementation of the electric vehicle policy.

According to official data, a major chunk of electric vehicles being bought in Delhi are two-wheelers as they are economical and pocket-friendly. In a video message shared on his Twitter account on Friday, Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said, "Under the guidance of CM @ArvindKejriwal , Delhi is driving towards a greener future. Backed by one of the best #EVPolicy, it is smoothly switching to EVs. On this #WorldEVDay, let's pledge to make Delhi synonymous with #EV, let's make it an #EVCapital."

The minister said the Delhi government is working to set up charging points at every nook and corner of the national capital, adding there are more than 2,500 charging points in Delhi for the electric vehicles.

The Delhi government said 9.37 per cent of total vehicles registered in the national capital were EVs as compared to 5.83 per cent CNG vehicles.

A Delhi government official told PTI that the government has provided the legal framework for electric vehicles but the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) have to take the responsibility for making reasonable, affordable and good quality products that can provide good distance in a single charge.

The Delhi government has offered an incentive of nearly ₹100 crore on electric vehicles under its ambitious Electric Vehicle Policy launched in 2020.



What is Delhi EV Policy?



According to Delhi government website EV Delhi, the electric vehicle policy aims to have one out of every four vehicles sold in Delhi by 2024 to be an EV. The EV policy directs funding through sources like pollution cess, road tax, congestion tax environment compensation charge, the Delhi government website read.

