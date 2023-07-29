UAE's Sheikh-owned Hummer is the world's biggest SUV!

Hummer SUV is associated with the United States Army, which uses it to ferry personnel from location to another. But a video of a gigantic Hummer is going viral on social media due to its humongous size.



A Twitter user named @Rainmaker1973 has uploaded a video of what it claims to be the world's biggest Hummer SUV. The Hummer H1 X3 is thrice the size of a standard Hummer, Cartoq reported.



A Youtube channel named automotivecrazer uploaded a video of this huge Hummer. As per report, it is 6.6 metres tall, 14 metres long and six metres wide. The Hummer belongs to Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, a prominent member of the UAE royal family. He is a lover of cars and has large collection of cars. Also known as ‘Rainbow Sheikh’, Nahyan has spent his wealth on rare cars and custom modifications. The Hummer H1 owned by Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan.(Twitter/Rainbow1973)

This Hummer is custom-built and designed to look like the original one with thick metal sheets and other components. As per the report, its wheels and tyres are from an amphibious vehicle used by the US Army. The Hummer H1 X3 has a metal frame and designed as a house on the inside with facilities like a bedroom, kitchen and bathroom.

As per the video shared on YouTube, the work on this SUV is not over yet. You need a ladder to get into the car which is neatly placed under the body. The Hummer has pipelines to supply water inside the car and there are gauges to check pressure in the tyres.



Besides Hummer, the Sheikh also owns a 21-foot tall Willys Jeep. The jeep is so huge that it does not fit in the museum which the billionaire has built to showcase his cars.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail