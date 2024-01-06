2024 Hyundai Creta to get ADAS, infotainment system with over 70 features

Hyundai Creta facelift's safety equipment details and feature list have been confirmed ahead of the car's January 16 launch in India. 2024 Hyundai Creta will come with a redesigned exterior and interior.

“As pioneers in democratizing technology and setting safety benchmarks, Hyundai Motor India presents the new CRETA – an epitome of innovation that redefines the SUV landscape. With a plethora of revolutionary tech and safety features, the new CRETA will delight customers with a superior and futuristic experience,” Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India, told HT Auto.

Safety equipment

For passenger safety, the 2024 Creta gets 6 airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, and much more. Significantly, the model comes equipped with Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) with as many as 19 features.

Additionally, the South Korean auto giant says that it has reinforced crash members, floor, side sill, and crash, to ensure both an improved structural rigidity and energy absorption of the bodyshell.

Features

The company has equipped the upcoming SUV with features such as a 26.03 cm multi-display digital cluster, a Blind View Monitor, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, 8-Way power drive seat, and ventilated seats.

The aforementioned 26.03 cm infotainment system will have more than 70 features, in addition to an in-built navigation, multi-language support, and Bose sound system.

What was already known?

The facelift will be offered in seven variants, namely E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX(O). On the powertrain front, there will be three different engine options (petrol and diesel).

Bookings

These are already available and can be made by paying a sum of ₹25,000. Bookings can be made online, and at Hyundai's dealerships.