Hyundai Creta EV to launch at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. What we know so far

Hyundai Creta EV is one of the most awaited electric cars in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The upcoming electric SUV iteration of the popular Hyundai Creta will debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, which is slated to start on January 17 next year. Ahead of its global debut, the Hyundai Creta EV has been spotted several times performing road tests. Hyundai Creta EV will have significant visual differences with the ICE-powered Creta.

Hyundai Creta EV is going to be the third electric car in India. Also, the Creta EV is going to be produced locally in India, which makes it Hyundai's first electric car to be built locally in the country. With this EV, Hyundai is aiming to grab a sizeable chunk of the bulging Indian electric passenger vehicle market, where it sells the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and discontinued the Kona Electric earlier this year. Upon launch, the Creta EV will rival the MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, BYD Atto 3, and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki e Vitara.

Hyundai Creta EV: How will it be different from ICE Creta

Despite being based on the internal combustion engine (ICE) powered avatar of the SUV, the Hyundai Creta EV will be distinctive from its conventional fuel-propelled sibling. Expect the front profile to get a closed panel, since the EV will not require any radiator. The LED headlamps and LED daytime running lights of the Creta EV would come sporting a similar appearance as the Creta ICE, but there will be differences as well. Expect the Creta EV to get distinctive bumpers, alloy wheels with an aerodynamic design and different LED taillights as well.

(Also read: Upcoming cars in India)

Inside the cabin as well, the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV would come featuring differences with its ICE sibling. It would get a new three-spoke steering wheel, dual 10.25-inch digital screens combining the touchscreen infotainment system and instrument cluster, a dual-zone climate control, a new centre console with dual cup holders, repositioned ventilated seat buttons etc. Other features would include a 360-degree surround view camera, a new design rotary dial, an electronic parking brake with an auto-hold function etc. The most exciting feature would be a level 2 ADAS suite.

Expect the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV to be powered by a 60 kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor. The battery pack would offer around 500 kilometres of range on a single charge.