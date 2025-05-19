Hyundai i20 lineup refreshed with new variant, updated features. Check what’s new

The Hyundai i20 range has been refreshed with the introduction of a new variant in the range - Magna Executive. The new variant is priced at ₹7.51 lakh (ex-showroom). Additionally, Hyundai has introduced the iVT transmission and Smart Electric Sunroof in the Magna variant, enhancing its appeal. Meanwhile, the Sportz (O) variant now comes equipped with several premium features, including a Smart Key with push-button start, Smart Electric Sunroof, and a Bose Premium 7-speaker sound system, among others. View Personalised Offers on Hyundai i20 N Line Check Offers The Hyundai i20 gets powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa engine with two transmission options.

The Magna Executive MT variant is offered at ₹7,50,900, while the Magna MT is priced at ₹7,78,800. The Magna iVT is offered at ₹8,88,800. Upper in the range, the Sportz (O) MT is offered at ₹9,05,000, and its Dual Tone variant is priced at ₹9,20,000. The highest-end Sportz (O) iVT variant is offered at ₹9,99,990. All the prices are ex-showroom. Tarun Garg, WholeTime Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said that Hyundai i20 has consistently raised the bar in the premium hatchback segment in terms of design, innovation, and feature-loaded offering.

“With the introduction of the Magna Executive variant and the additional features in the Sportz (O) variant, we look to make the i20 experience even more desirable and accessible to customers," he added. Apart from the new variants and latest feature list for the existing variants, Hyundai is also providing a 25.55 cm touchscreen infotainment unit with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity along with a rear view camera as an authentic accessory priced at ₹14,999 with a warranty of 3 years.

Hyundai i20: Specs

The Hyundai i20 is powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa engine with two transmission options. The engine produces 86.7 bhp at 6,000 rpm with 114.7 Nm at 4,200 rpm. The engine comes coupled to either a five-speed manual or an iVT.

The price of the Hyundai i20 ranges between ₹7.04 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹11.24 lakh (ex-showroom). Earlier this month, the carmaker offered up to ₹50,000 benefits on the premium hatchback.